We compared the Hyundai Veloster N against the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe to determine if more money buys more fun. Both cars were nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 award and neither won. Surprisingly, a small hot hatch based on an economy car fairs quite well against the bones of a luxury car turned high-performance hatchback.

The Lexus LFA hasn't been in production for seven years, but that didn't stop three new examples from being purchased in 2019. For those keeping track, that's a 50 percent sales increase over 2018. It's unclear whether these cars were sitting with massive markups on dealer lots, if their high price kept them from selling, or dealerships were just holding onto them as showpieces, but that leaves only five new LFAs remaining unregistered in the U.S.

Ford patented a new rear-wheel steering system for its F-Series pickup trucks. Ford's design uses what's known as "Ackermann steering geometry" to allow both rear wheels to change directions at the same time while the tires maintain their contact patch with the pavement. While it may not see production, Ford does have a new 2021 F-150 pickup on the way.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

