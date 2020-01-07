The future of the BMW i3 electric car is uncertain at best; it may not even have a future though it's been updated for 2019 with a larger battery pack that provides more range.

Maybe BMW's looking in another direction? Like, trying to solve the environmental puzzle while it also provides forward-thinking prom transportation? This is probably that.

At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, BMW has revealed the i3 Urban Suite concept, a revamped battery-powered hatchback with limousine-like accommodations.

The standard i3's driver seat and dashboard remain untouched, but the rest of the interior has been completely redone. The end result looks like something found in a trendy hotel room—there's even a small desk space for times when the driver can't find a Starbucks.

The front passenger seat has been tossed out, along with the rear bench seat. In their place BMW has fitted a sort of lounge chair with a foot rest next to the driver.

For entertainment, BMW's added a screen that flips down from the headliner. It's connected to what BMW calls a "personal Sound Zone," but no details regarding the screen's size or this audio system were provided.

The i3 Urban Suite wears wood and olive-tanned leather inside, and its interior fabrics have been made from recycled materials. So have the floor mats, which BMW suggests can be recycled time and time again. In theory BMW has created nothing less than an endless stream of recycled floor mats; it's turtles all the way down at CES, yet again.

BMW i3 Urban Suite concept - CES 2020

With no change to the powertrain the i3 Urban Suite concept is powered by 42.2-kwh battery pack and a 170-horsepower electric motor with power going to the rear wheels with a total of 153 miles of range per charge.

The BMW i3 Urban Suite concept will be on display through Friday at German automaker's stand at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.