Henrik Fisker revealed the company's all-electric Ocean crossover SUV. The company is accepting $250 deposits for the car, but the Ocean won't start production until the end of 2021 with series production ramping in 2022—if everything goes according to plan. Fisker plans to sell the Ocean for $37,499 before any federal or state tax incentives, or lease it for $379 per month.

A rear-wheel-drive Lamborghini is back. The Italian automaker removed all the necessary gear to send power to the front wheels of the Huracán Evo, but kept the 200-plus-mph top speed and $200,000-plus price tag. With more than 600 horsepower, the latest Lamborghini can sprint to 62 mph from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 201 mph. When it arrives this spring it'll cost $208,571 before destination charges.

Someone decided it was a good idea chop the top off a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and now it's for sale. Demon No. 2,762 of 3,300 is now a convertible thanks to Droptop Customs, and it's listed for sale in Coral, Florida. The second owner of this 172-mile Demon commissioned it to become a convertible and the asking price is currently $145,995. It's a lot of money for a Dodge Demon, and it has a lot of power with no roof.

