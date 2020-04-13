The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster was launched to mark Porsche's 70th anniversary, as well as the end of the road for the 991-generation 911. Just 1,948 examples were built, and you can grab the last one as it's headed for a charity auction.

The head of McLaren's road car division has revealed when we'll see the successor for the P1. The new hypercar will be the next instalment in McLaren's Ultimate Series and could feature all-wheel drive.

Henrik Fisker and his new EV startup are almost ready to reveal production details for the Ocean, a small battery-electric SUV designed to challenge the Tesla Model Y. Reservations are already open and the first deliveries are due in the second half of 2022.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Porsche puts final 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster up for auction to support coronavirus fund

McLaren P1 successor coming in 2024

Fisker to announce Ocean SUV production plans in Q3 2020

Review update: The 2020 Volkswagen GTI's swan song hits all the right notes

Mystery of Ford's forgotten mid-engine Mustang may have been solved

Formula E electric-car racing busts 5 persisting EV myths

Formula One legend Stirling Moss dies at 90

How to clean your car's interior like a pro

Someone gave a 1975 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman a Maybach makeover

Retractable car cover claimed to gain miles of EV range each day