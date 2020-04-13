The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster was launched to mark Porsche's 70th anniversary, as well as the end of the road for the 991-generation 911. Just 1,948 examples were built, and you can grab the last one as it's headed for a charity auction.
The head of McLaren's road car division has revealed when we'll see the successor for the P1. The new hypercar will be the next instalment in McLaren's Ultimate Series and could feature all-wheel drive.
Henrik Fisker and his new EV startup are almost ready to reveal production details for the Ocean, a small battery-electric SUV designed to challenge the Tesla Model Y. Reservations are already open and the first deliveries are due in the second half of 2022.
