Barrett-Jackson's annual collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, got underway this past weekend and one of the highlights is this custom 1956 Ford F100, which crosses the block on Saturday without reserve.

What makes the sinister-looking pickup truck so special is what lurks beneath the hood. The owner installed the 5.2-liter V-8 from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, meaning there's a stout 526 horsepower on tap.

The engine, which likely sounds meaner than stock thanks to a Kooks exhaust system, is mated to the same 6-speed manual transmission found in the GT350. Numerous other parts from the muscle car, along with a custom boxed chassis and track-tuned suspension system, helps to get the power to the ground.

Beyond the mechanical bits, the truck is a thing of beauty thanks to its satin black paint finish, widened fenders (three inches wider at the rear), LED lights front and rear, and shaved turn signals incorporated under the bed. The interior has also been modernized with a custom dash housing Dakota Digital gauges, a new sound system, and a screen for a rearview camera.

The truck is listed as lot number 1276 at the Barrett-Jackson auction, which runs through January 19. Other highlights include the sale of the rights to the first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and 18 cars from the collection of Paul Walker.