Bisimoto Engineering CEO and founder Bisi Ezerioha has been described as a man who "loves the unloved," and for good reason. This after all is a man whose tuning shop based in Ontario, California, has previously taken a Honda Odyssey and tuned it to 1,000 horsepower.

Now he's done the same with another Honda, a 1990 Civic Wagon. The car is featured on the latest episode of “Jay Leno's Garage” and is every bit as wild as you'd expect a hero project from Bisimoto to be.

Its engine is a 2.4-liter inline-4 with a massive turbocharger attached. It's cranking out close to 1,000 horsepower, which turns out to be 772 hp at all four wheels. Yes, the build features an all-wheel-drive system, borrowed from a Honda CR-V of all places, and it also comes with a 5-speed sequential transmission from Quaife.

All of this in a package that weighs just 2,650 pounds.

One interesting element you don't normally find on tuned Civics, or pretty much any car for that matter, are fans attached to the rear wheels. These help to produce downforce by literally sucking out air from beneath the car. It's the same type of technology that McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray will implement on his upcoming T50 supercar.

Go ahead and click play now. Seeing Leno driving around in a tuned Civic with a hood is simply priceless.