The first special edition of the 992-generation Porsche 911 has been revealed. It's based on the Carrera 4S and built to celebrate this year's 75th birthday of Jacky Ickx. Sadly, just 75 will be built and all are destined for the racing legend's native Belgium.

Kimi Raikkonen recently took time out from his busy schedule driving Alfa Romeo's Formula One cars to sample one of the firm's road cars, in this case the Stelvio SUV. He drove the car around Monaco for a television spot that's set to air in Italy.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will use the upcoming 2020 Consumer Electronics Show to present a concept previewing in-car technologies that could start showing up at the automaker's various brands. Called the Airflow Vision, the concept's real highlight is an all-digital dash.

