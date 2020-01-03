We named the Porsche 911 Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020; we took another spin in the 2019 BMW X7; and the first images of the Genesis GV80 were released. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Porsche 911 earned Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 honors. It bested the Toyota Supra, BMW Z4, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, BMW 8-Series, and Hyundai Veloster N with its laser-sharp responses, telepathic steering, unflappable chassis, and timeless design. It's the icon that gets better with age.

The three-row 2019 BMW X7 is every bit the luxury SUV a Range Rover is. What's it like as a family hauler? It hits the luxury nail on the head. The turbocharged inline-6 has just enough power and the third-row is sized for adults. However, the top tether for car seats in the second row is oddly placed and the third row can be a pain to access.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson played Santa Clause again this year. The actor-turned-pro-wrestler surprised sister-in-law Aja Elan Hashian with a Cadillac Escalade for Christmas. Johnson described his sister-in-law as "loving" and "supportive."

The mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car has finally made an appearance in a color everyone will recognize: yellow. First shown in silver, the yellow car was finally shown via Twitter by driver Jordan Taylor. The car will make its formal debut in January at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Images of the Genesis GV80 were released as the automotive industry rang in the new year. Set to be the luxury automaker's first crossover SUV, the GV80 is will slot into the mid-size segment to take on the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Lincoln Aviator when it goes on sale. Its design borrows from the new G90 and likely previews a refreshed G80.