The Polaris Slingshot is about to come in for its first redesign, and the new model has been teased in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

The short clip gives us a taste of the new styling we can look forward to on the redesigned three-wheeler, but unfortunately not much else.

Although Polaris is calling this a redesign, it looks like the new Slingshot will be an evolution of the current model (shown below). This means a steel spaceframe with dual-wishbone front suspension and an aluminum swingarm out back.

Polaris Slingshot

The current model first arrived on the scene in 2014 and has attained quite the formidable reputation thanks to its low weight and ease of modification. We'll remind you that the Slingshot weighs just 1,750 pounds and comes with a 2.4-liter inline-4 with 173 horsepower on tap. The engine is sourced from General Motors and thus has a long list of parts available.

Expect performance to be upped with this redesign.

Polaris plans to reveal the redesigned Slingshot on January 14.