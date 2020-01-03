Kimi Raikkonen is currently driving for Alfa Romeo in Formula One, and it appears part of the role requires the 2007 world champion to star in the Italian automaker's advertising.

Motor1 has discovered a television spot for Alfa Romeo's home market in which Raikkonen has swapped his race car for a Stelvio SUV. He's on his way to a hotel to meet someone but ends up late because he wanted to enjoy a quick drive around some of the famous points of the Monaco Grand Prix's street circuit. He explains that it's his first time in Monaco and then cracks a smile, which is very rare for the Finn.

It's unclear if the ad will be shown in the United States but given F1's lack of familiarity here it's probably unlikely. Raikkonen also hasn't been finishing races anywhere near the podium lately. He ended last season at 12th and his performance in 2020 isn't expected to improve greatly, though that has more to do with his car than his talent.

Alfa Romeo has given the Stelvio and the related Giulia sedan a refresh for 2020. Both vehicles retain their handsome styling but the interiors have been updated, with the instrument cluster and infotainment hub receiving bigger digital screens. Some of the physical controls and materials have also been updated.