Digital rearview mirrors that stream video from from a rear-facing camera have been around for a while. Now, Zeeland, Michigan-based Gentex is ready to showcase a potential evolution for the technology.

Gentex is a company that specializes in auto-dimming rearview mirrors, and at the upcoming 2020 Consumer Electronics Show it will present a new digital rearview camera that integrates video from two cameras covering a vehicle's blind spots.

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera fitted with Gentex blind spot camera system

It means that instead of a warning light that current blind spot monitors provide, the Gentex system shows video of the actual road—and whatever objects that might be there—that is blocked by the blind spot. Gentex's system uses three cameras, one mounted to each of the side mirrors and a third at the rear edge of the roof. It is being demonstrated on an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

The system features an auto-adjust element that alters the video feeds from the cameras at each of the side mirrors should a driver adjust the mirror position. And while all of the information in the rearview mirror will probably take some getting used to, there's the option to switch it off, in which case the rearview mirror behaves like a standard auto-dimming mirror.

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera fitted with Gentex blind spot camera system

Gentex points out that since the system retains the standard side mirrors, it meets all existing safety regulations—unlike systems that completely replace the side mirrors with cameras. In addition, the system can be tuned to meet various regulatory field-of-view requirements around the world with simple alterations to the video viewing modes, the company said.

Gentex hasn't announced production plans yet but Aston Martin has praised the technology and has hinted that the system might eventually feature in its cars.

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera fitted with Gentex blind spot camera system

“The goal of this development program with Gentex is to ultimately implement a unique (camera monitoring system) solution that enriches the Aston Martin driving experience for our customers around the world,” Aston Martin Chief Marketing Officer Simon Sproule said in a statement.

CES runs from January 7-10 in Las Vegas. For our full coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.