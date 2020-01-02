When Ford unveiled the Ranger Raptor in early 2018, many were surprised that the sole powertrain on offer was a diesel-fueled 4-cylinder.

Ford went the diesel route since the vehicle was never intended for sale in the United States, but it seems the decision may have alienated a lot of potential buyers as the Blue Oval is reportedly working on a gasoline engine swap.

Wheels reported on Thursday that Ford is working on a V-8 engine swap for the Ranger Raptor for launch in 2021. The engine in question is Ford's familiar 5.0-liter V-8, which could potentially see output of the mid-size pickup truck rival the 450 horsepower of the full-size F-150 Raptor.

The project is reportedly the undertaking of Ford's Australian subsidiary, with the engineering work being handled by a local outfit. Nevertheless, the beefed-up Ranger Raptor would still be offered through Ford dealers and with the full factory warranty, per the report.

Unfortunately, Ford doesn't have plans to sell the Ranger Raptor in the United States, at least in this generation. There is a company in California however that can convert local Rangers to Raptor-spec. Perhaps it will offer the V-8 conversion, too.