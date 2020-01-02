The Audi Sport performance skunkworks won't shy away from placing its RS badging on Audi's lineup of EVs, Autocar reported on Thursday.

Citing comments made by Audi Sport manager Julius Seebach at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show last November, the British publication reported that some Audi EVs will match their internal-combustion counterparts by offering base, S and RS grades.

The first to feature RS badging is expected to be the E-Tron GT super sedan, which was previewed as a concept at the 2018 L.A. Auto Show and expected in production guise at 2020's L.A. show. It will likely debut in base and S grades with the RS grade to follow sometime in 2021.

Audi e-tron GT concept

The E-Tron GT is related to the Porsche Taycan so theoretically could come with well over 600 horsepower in RS guise. The concept version featured a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system powered by a 96-kilowatt-hour battery and delivering a maximum 590 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration under 3.5 seconds.

According to Autocar, the recently revealed E-Tron Sportback is also a prime candidate for RS treatment. The treatment typically entails a boost in power, track tuning of the suspension, and upgraded brakes.

In addition to electric cars, Audi Sport will also introduce RS-badged plug-in hybrids. Speaking at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show last September, Audi Sport chief Oliver Hoffmann said hybrid technology, specifically plug-in hybrid technology, will feature in future RS cars. The first could be new Performance versions of the recently revealed RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback.