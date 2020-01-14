Volvo is preparing a mild update for its V90 Cross Country soft-roader, as evidenced by a lightly camouflaged prototype spotted during a recent round of cold-weather testing.

The changes will mirror those introduced last year on the updated 2020 XC90 and include a revised grille, new wheel patterns, and new color and trim options.

The most significant change will be under the hood, namely the introduction of mild-hybrid technology across the range. This is essentially a belt-driven motor-generator that can recover energy under braking and then store this for later use. On the XC90, Volvo said the system can improve fuel economy by 15 percent.

2021 Volvo V90 Cross Country facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The V90 Cross Country T8 plug-in hybrid should also benefit from a small bump in power and a bigger battery. In the 2020 XC90 T8, the battery size was bumped up from 10.4 to 11.6 kilowatt-hours.

Don't expect major changes in the cabin, though additional electronic driver assist features are likely.

The updated V90 Cross Country will be launched alongside similarly updated versions of the related S90 sedan and V90 wagon later this year. They should arrive as 2021 models.