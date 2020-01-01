It's a new a year, and Genesis is keen to tease us with one of its launches planned for the next 12 months. The automaker has released the first photos of the GV80, a mid-size luxury SUV due to go on sale in Korea in January and the United States later in 2020.

Genesis will release full details in the coming weeks but we know the GV80 is based on a rear-wheel-drive platform exclusive to the brand. The SUV, prototypes for which have been spotted for more than a year, will come standard with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive will be available. At least one powertrain will be a V-6 and a plug-in hybrid option could also appear at some point.

Genesis said the GV80 will further define the brand's design with unique traits such as dual-element headlights and a crest-shaped grille. A photo of the interior has also been released, revealing a minimalist theme incorporating a digital instrument cluster, a wide infotainment screen, and a rotating electronic gear selector.

The first of three SUVs due from Hyundai's upmarket brand in the coming years, the GV80 will target vehicles like the Acura MDX and BMW X5 and, judging by the teaser photos, boast a design very close to the bold GV80 concept car unveiled in 2017.

Beyond the GV80, look for smaller GV70 and GV60 models to join Genesis' high-riding lineup in the coming years. The latter has already been spotted in prototype form.