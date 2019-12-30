Turkey has launched a national car brand and the first product is due in 2022. It's a compact SUV with Pininfarina styling and a battery-electric powertrain. A sedan will follow shortly after.

Mercedes-AMG has teased an electrified version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The car is rumored to be badged a GT 73 and feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain with over 800 horsepower.

One Bugatti Chiron customer ordered the hypercar with an exterior and cabin worked over by the artisans at French luxury fashion label Hermès. The customer is American supercar collector Manny Khoshbin who also owns a pair of Veyrons, a Hermès-enhanced Pagani Huayra, and no less than five Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarens.

