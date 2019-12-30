Famous supercar collector Manny Khoshbin has just revealed a new addition to his growing lineup of cars, a Bugatti Chiron.

However, for Khoshbin, a real estate mogul with two Veyrons in his collection, one a Grand Sport Vitesse Les Légendes de Bugatti edition and the other a Mansory Linea Vincero, an ordinary Chiron just wouldn't do. Instead, Khoshbin had Bugatti build him a special version enhanced by luxury fashion brand Hermès. Unfortunately, the wait on the car was almost four years.

Understandably, Khoshbin was overjoyed once the car arrived. There are custom touches throughout the interior and the exterior also features a unique shade of paint. And if you look closely, you'll also notice that the mesh elements front and rear are also unique to the car. Naturally, the car also comes with a custom set of Hermès luggage.

This incidentaly is Khoshbin's second Hermès-enhanced car. He's also got one based on the Pagani Huayra.

The relationship between Bugatti and Hermès goes back much farther than this Chiron. Bugatti built its own Hermès special editions based on the Veyron last decade and Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti in the 1920s worked with Emile Hermès, son of Hermès founder Thierry Hermès, on various luxury goods including a custom suitcase for the first Bugatti Royale.