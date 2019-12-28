The McLaren Speedtail hit 250 mph during a recent round of testing, making it the first McLaren road car to exceed the F1's 240.1-mph top speed. However, to reach 250 mph, Speedtail owners will have to engage a Velocity mode which lowers the ride height by 1.4 inches and retracts the side mirror-replacing cameras to make things as streamlined as possible.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with VIN ending in 001 and the original Shelby “Green Hornet”

Ford delivered the first 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, a special one-off version with a paint job that matches the color of a 1968 Mustang prototype used by Shelby American as a development mule, a car famously known as the Green Hornet because of its bright green paint finish. The owner was Barrett-Jackson CEO and Chairman Craig Jackson, who just so happens to also be the owner of the Green Hornet.

2020 Ford Shelby Super Snake with Bold package

Shelby American announced it is offering up its Mustang-based Super Snake with a retro color package for 2020. The Super Snake offers between 710 and 825 horsepower, and just 30 of them with the retro color package will be offered in the United States.

Christmas tree reaches 181 mph strapped to a Hennessey-tuned Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Hennessey Performance Engineering took its 1,000-hp HPE1000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to a speed of 181 mph. The SUV was carrying a Christmas tree on its roof, and despite the ridiculous speed, the tree, a six-foot Douglas fir, turned out to be fine.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

One of the cars we drove was Lamborghini's Aventador SVJ Roadster. The car packs all of Lamborghini's latest technologies and is a beast whether you're on the road or track.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And one of the cars we spied was the redesigned Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The car is the Maybach version of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class and can be identified by a unique grille and stretched wheelbase.