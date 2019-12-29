Get ready to celebrate, "Fast and Furious" fans, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson are coming to consoles in a new video game.

Rodriguez and Diesel took to the stage during a recent game awards night and announced "Fast & Furious Crossroads." Set to be a video game for PC, PS4, and XBox One, the game will feature the three movie stars, though it's unknown if more characters from the movie will appear in the game.

Sonequa Martin-Green from "The Walking Dead" and Asa Kate Dillion from "Billions" will join the "The Fast and Furious" trio in the game.

The same developers that created "Project Cars," Slightly Mad Studios, are behind the game, with Bandai Namco serving as publisher.

The trailer looks like one for the movies, with explosions, car chases, street racing, drama, and of course, unrealistic stunts. It's clear driving will be involved and it's likely a mission-based game. Bandai Namco said the game will be team-based and include vehicular heist situations in exotic locations. Players will also be pulled into the murky world of international espionage.

"Fast & Furious Crossroads" will be released in May 2020. For those keeping track, the ninth installment of the movie franchise, "Fast 9," will hit theaters nationwide on May 22, 2020.

To keep everyone content until then, a new animated series based on "Fast and Furious" called "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" was released on Netflix on December 26. While it doesn't feature Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, it does feature Tony Toretto, a cousin of Dominic. Naturally it features racing along with the doings of a massive criminal organization.