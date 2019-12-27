When heading off-road, it's easy to get distracted and forget your way home, especially if there are no signs to guide you.

Ford has come up with a technology to alleviate the issue. Called Satnav Breadcrumbs, the feature leaves a virtual pin roughly every 650 feet along the driven path so that it can be easily followed on the way back using the vehicle's navigation system.

Satnav Breadcrumbs has been available overseas for a couple of years but is now being introduced in the United States on Ford pickup trucks with Sync 3 and navigation. We can imagine it also making appearance on Ford SUVs shortly, perhaps initially with the off-road-focused Bronco due out in 2020.

Satnav Breadcrumbs is just one of the features that make certain Ford vehicles great options for off-road use. The automaker also offers an FX4 Off-Road Package on some vehicles, as well as its Terrain Management System driving mode selector with specific modes for off-road use.

Ford also offers accessories designed for off-road use like winch-capable front bumpers, lift kits, and off-road wheels with all-terrain tires.