With 3,300 built, split 3,000 for the United States and the rest for Canada, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a rare bird indeed. However, it isn't the rarest of Challengers.

The honor goes to the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, enthusiast website Mopar Insiders has learned.

A total of 1,054 were built, with 1,026 ending up in the U.S. and the final 28 in Canada.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The numbers aren't a huge surprise considering the R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag special designed for NHRA Stock and Super Stock competitions. It features goodies from the Demon but kept simple with a naturally aspirated V-8, in this case the regular Challenger R/T Scat Pack's 485-horsepower, 6.4-liter mill.

This simple recipe means pricing is kept in check, with the base sticker coming in at a very reasonable $45,980. We say very reasonable because the R/T Scat Pack 1320 will run the quarter-mile in just 11.7 seconds.

The good news for anyone who missed out on the R/T Scat Pack 1320 is that the drag special is expected to return for 2020.