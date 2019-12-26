Ferrari's current product plan calls for the launch of 15 new models by the end of 2022, the first of which was the F8 Tributo unveiled in March. Others include the SF90 Stradale hypercar and Purosangue SUV.

We're not too far from 2022 so naturally Ferrari is already looking at what comes beyond that date, and one of the models up on the drawing board is the next member of Ferrari's Special Series, i.e. the LaFerrari successor.

In an interview with Auto Express published last week, Enrico Galliera, Ferrari's chief marketing officer, confirmed that work on the LaFerrari successor was underway.

He also hinted the car might come with less power than the 986-horsepower SF90 Stradale and instead focus on aerodynamics, handling and a low weight, according to Auto Express.

This suggests the car might follow a similar route to Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar, where the added weight of turbocharging and powerful hybrid systems are skipped in favor of a high-revving, naturally aspirated V-12.

This is backed up by comments made by Galliera in his interview with Auto Express; that Ferrari plans to continue developing its 6.5-liter V-12 but will unlikely electrify it due to the weight involved.

“To be honest, electrifying a V-12 means creating, very probably, a heavy and big car,” he said. “So electrification ideally should be coupled with smaller engines.”