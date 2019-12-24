Christmas is drawing near and you still haven't gone out and found a tree?

Well, if you need to get one in a hurry, and we mean a real hurry, one of the better options is a Jeep Grand Cherokee tuned by Hennessey Performance Engineering.

The Texan tuner demonstrated this by taking a tree strapped to the roof of its 1,000-horsepower HPE1000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to 181 mph.

Despite the ridiculous speed, the tree, a six-foot Douglas fir, turned out to be fine.

Incredibly, the HPE1000 upgrade isn't Hennessey's most powerful for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. There's also a HPE1200 upgrade that will take output close to 1,200 horses. How about a Santa's sleigh run for next year?