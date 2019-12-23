Shelby American is offering up its Mustang-based Super Snake with a retro color package for 2020. The Super Snake offers between 710 and 825 horsepower, and just 30 of them with the retro color package will be offered in the United States.

Just a year after they were merged into Share Now, BMW Group's Drive Now and Daimler's Car2Go car-sharing services are being discontinued in North America. It seems the automakers couldn't earn a reasonable profit with the services over here.

The new 992 Porsche 911 has been on sale for a while now but the German sports car marque has only just reached production of the final example of the car's predecessor, the 991. The last car was the 911 Speedster, of which just 1,948 were made.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Duffer: The only prescription is more Challenger

Lamborghini CEO: Sales to stabilize at 8,500 units until arrival of fourth model

BMW iX3 electric SUV sets a new path for brand's EVs—starting with China

Gordon Murray praises Alpine A110's handling, uses it as benchmark for T50 supercar

2020 Mazda CX-5 review

Hyundai to show concept for flying taxi at 2020 CES

2020 Jeep Wrangler diesel rated 25 MPG, plug-in hybrid on the way