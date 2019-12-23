Ford is offering the Mustang Shelby GT500 for 2020 with a hard-hitting 760 horsepower, but Shelby American itself is catering to the truly power-hunger buyer with its own Mustang tuned to deliver a gobsmacking 825 horses.

It's called the Shelby Super Snake, and for 2020 it's being offered with a retro color package that drapes the car in one of three color combinations featured on 1970s-era Shelby Mustangs.

The color combinations include:

Shadow Black with Green stripes and Green interior accents

Green Lime with Black stripes and Green interior accents

Twister Orange with Black stripes and Orange interior accents

Just 30 of the color packs, known as the Bold package, will be offered in the United States for 2020, and each will come with a set of blacked-out wheels.

Shelby has been offering a Super Snake conversion for the current sixth-generation Mustang since the 2015 model year. The conversion is designed for the Mustang GT and sees the standard 5.0-liter V-8 fitted with a supercharger and a number of additional cooling systems.

Shelby's team also tweaks the suspension and braking bits, with the latter featuring Brembo six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston calipers at the rear. These reside with 20-inch forged aluminum wheels.

The Super Snake upgrade is priced to start at $123,295, or $71,395 when you include your own donor Mustang GT. Note, the standard power level is 710 hp.

Shelby will present the Super Snake with the Bold package for the first time during the Barrett-Jackson vehicle auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, running January 11-19, 2020.