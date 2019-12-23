Lamborghini is on track to sell approximately 8,200 cars in 2019, which will be the Italian marque's ninth consecutive year of record sales and a far cry from the 2,500 it sold just five years ago.

The strong growth is thanks mostly in part to Urus SUV, with around 70 percent of buyers new to the brand.

But Lamborghini realizes there is a limit to the growth, with its CEO, Stefano Domenicali, telling Automotive News (subscription required) in an interview published last week that sales will likely rise to 8,500 cars in 2020 after which they will likely stabilize for a while.

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, 2016 Beijing Auto Show

He said Lamborghini's planned fourth model line, due around 2025, will be necessary for the brand to finally push beyond 10,000 cars. This is because he expects sales of Lamborghini's supercars to grow at a maximum of three percent per year while the Urus, which in 2019 is on track to sell approximately 4,500 units, is already at the limit as far as exclusivity and plant capacity are concerned.

So how would Lamborghini grow its revenues without selling more cars? According to Domenicali, Lamborghini will continue to introduce limited-edition models, with the next arrival, a track car developed by the Squadra Corse motorsport division, due in 2020. The company also expects increased revenues from the sale of spare parts for the increased number of Raging Bulls on the road.

As for the fourth model, Domenicali in his interview with Automotive News confirmed that the company is looking at a grand tourer style of car. And because it isn't due until the middle of the next decade, specifics like the platform and powertrain haven't been decided. It could even be an EV, Lamborghini R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani revealed in a separate interview in October.