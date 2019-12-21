After a big round of updates last year, Ford's Mustang Shelby GT350 soldiers on into the 2020 model year with only minor tweaks. Among these is a new heritage package announced this week that sees the muscle car adopt the iconic livery of Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes.

2020 JRM GT23

A company responsible for building Nissan GT-R race cars this week unveiled a wild version of the Japanese icon designed for the road. It's called the GT23, and it packs over 650 horsepower, rear-wheel drive, and enough downforce for 2 g of lateral acceleration.

2020 Audi RS Q8 first drive

Audi just launched the RS Q8 and we've just had a chance to drive it. The vehicle is unassuming but wicked. How so? It looks similar to the standard Q8 but will hit 62 mph in 3.8 seconds, or just a heartbeat slower than the RS 7 Sportback.

2020 Genesis G90

Another vehicle we drove was the 2020 Genesis G90. The big sedan has shed the brand's typically restrained design and spiced things up with a dash of new technology. While it looks new, the 2020 G90 isn't, though we found it to be a comfortable cruiser and very easy on the eyes.

Genovation GXE

America's Genovation set a speed record for EVs this week with its GXE sports car down the runway at the Kennedy Space Center. The 800-hp EV is limited to 75 units and costs $750,000, and that's not including the cost of the donor C7 Chevrolet Corvette that the GXE needs to be built from.

2021 GMC Yukon spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We spied GMC's next-generation Yukon, in upmarket Denali guise. The new Yukon is set to join the rest of General Motors' redesigned full-size SUVs in showrooms next year.

2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the true successor to the much-loved Cadillac CTS-V. It's based on the CT5 and most likely coming with the Cadillac-exclusive 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 known as the Blackwing.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS

Porsche unveiled its updated Macan GTS. Like its predecessor launched in 2016, the updated Macan GTS rides lower and stiffer than the Macan S and packs more power—but not much more.