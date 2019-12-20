Lincoln has finally provided details on its VisioBlade system that debuts on the 2020 Aviator. It's essentially a wiper blade with a built-in heating system, and according to Lincoln it can fully defrost an iced-up windshield in just four minutes.

Fisker's Ocean electric SUV debuts shortly and one of the features of the vehicle is something called the California Mode. It's designed to provide occupants with an experience that comes close to cruising in a convertible.

Volkswagen has teased a new member of its ID family of EVs. The latest member looks to be a small hatch positioned below the compact ID 3.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

