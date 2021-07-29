Audi has provided a first look at the second of its three Sphere concepts. This one is a sleek sports car that's meant to convey Audi's vision for luxury performance in the near future, and it will debut shortly in Malibu, California.

Mercedes-Benz will use the upcoming 2021 Munich auto show to unveil five electric vehicles. One of these will be the EQE, a little brother to the recently launched EQS. New teaser shots show that the EQE will offer the same digital dash as the EQS.

Fisker's Ocean is set to enter production in late 2022, and we'll get a look at a production-intent prototype at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Tesla Model Y rival will ride on a platform sourced from Magna Steyr and will be built at Magna's plant in Austria.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

