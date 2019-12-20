We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Audi RS Q8; took a spin in the 2020 Genesis G90; and took a closer look at each of Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 nominees. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2020 Audi RS Q8 may share its powertrain with the upcoming RS 6 Avant and RS 7 hatchback, but it'll be the one that matters to American buyers. If our first drive experience is any indicator, it's ready to rumble on the streets of America. With enough power to thrust the nose up upon a hard launch, it has the power to deliver on the RS badge.

Lexus confirmed development of a new twin-turbo V-8 engine with an announcement that it plans to enter the 2020 24 Hours of Nürburgring with an LC Coupe packing the new engine. While unconfirmed, rumors point to the engine having 4.0-liters of displacement from a pair of Lexus' 2.0-liter inline-4s with a common crank angled at 90 degrees. Power is expected to be over 600 horses.

The 2020 Genesis G90 has shed the brand's typically restrained design and spiced things up with a dash of new technology. While it looks new, the 2020 G90 isn't, though we found it to be a comfortable cruiser and very easy on the eyes. If a massive grille is your thing the refreshed 2020 G90 goes on sale by the end of December.

The 2021 GMC Yukon was spotted sporting a face similar to that of the current Sierra 1500 pickup truck. While the design is tad evolutionary on the outside, inside the cabin will be the latest tech found in the related 2021 Tahoe and Suburban.

Over the course of the week each of Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 nominees received a closer look, from the the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra to the cars that didn't make the cut this year. We also looked back at the previous winners from the last nine years. The next to join the list will be revealed on January 2.