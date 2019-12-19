Formula E is set to introduce its third-generation race car design come the 2022/2023 season, with the aim being to improve the performance over the current Gen2 cars by increasing power and reducing weight.

New fast charging of the battery will also be introduced, meaning racing time could potentially be increased.

Motorsport's organizing body, the FIA, this week revealed the first specifications for the new Gen3 car in a series of tender invitations sent out to suppliers. The tenders cover the areas of chassis, batteries and tires for the three seasons starting from 2022/2023.

For the chassis, the length and width will be reduced slightly to 5,000 and 1,700 millimeters, and the target weight of the complete car including the driver will be reduced to 780 kilograms, down from the current 900 kg. The chassis will still feature an open cockpit with a halo protection system.

Formula E Gen2 race car

For the batteries, the organizers are looking at a target weight of 284 kg, down from 385 kg at present. Fast charging will be capped at a 600 kilowatts and will be allowed for 30 seconds in the race. This is expected to provide an extra 4 kilowatt-hours of juice.

The cars will remain rear-wheel drive, with peak output capped at 470 horsepower, and a new front axle energy recovery system, common to all teams, is to be introduced.

The FIA also mentioned a cost cap for the cars. It will be set at 340,000 euros (approximately $380,000), though this figure doesn't include the cost of the battery and spare parts. A final decision on the cost cap is to be made by June 19, 2020.

The 2022/2023 season is still a long way out so some of the targets could change.