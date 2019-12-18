If you've got a big family to move on a regular basis, the Ford Expedition is a good option if you're looking to do it in comfort and style.

Even buyers who occasionally head off road are catered for with the Expedition thanks to the vehicle's FX4 Off-Road package. According to Ford, that's roughly 20 percent of Expedition buyers.

For 2020, Ford is making the FX4 Off-Road package available on the Expedition Limited (and long-wheelbase Expedition Limited Maxx). It means buyers can now have a stylish, well-equipped Expedition with some off-road chops thrown in as well.

Key features of the Expedition's FX4 Off-Road package include 18-inch wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires; underbody protection including seven skid plates; a shorter front spoiler for improved approach angles; and driving modes specially tailored to off-road conditions.

2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4

The Limited grade, meanwhile, brings premium touches like leather trim and wood accents.

Who might want such a vehicle? According to Devin McParlane, Ford's consumer marketing manager for the Expedition, “people looking to enjoy rugged terrain without having to give up the refinement, comfort or convenience of getting there.”

The standard powertrain is a 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 good for 375 horsepower. A 10-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive system are also standard. When properly equipped, the Expedition Limited FX4 will tow up to 9,200 pounds.

For 2020, all Expeditions get a standard suite of electronic driver-assist technologies including collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, cross traffic alert, and a rearview camera. The Limited model goes further with standard Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, voice activation, an enhanced pack assist feature, and a surround-view camera.