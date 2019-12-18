General Motors is in the process of redesigning its full-size SUVs around the T1 platform that debuted a year ago in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty pickup trucks, and our latest spy shots show a prototype for the redesigned GMC Yukon.

The prototype looks to be for the upmarket Yukon Denali variant, but the same basic design should feature on the regular Yukon as well as the long-wheelbase Yukon XL.

We can expect to see the new Yukon arrive early next year as a 2021 model. Redesigned versions of the related 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban have already been revealed and a redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade is due to be revealed on February 4.

The T1 platform represents a substantial improvement over the K2 body-on-frame design found in GM's outgoing full-size lineup. The new design swaps out some steel for aluminum to shed the pounds, and air suspension with magnetic dampers and an independent rear is also available to provide luxury-car levels of comfort.

2021 GMC Yukon spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

With the debut coming soon, the engineers have gone easy on the camouflage gear. The design of the vehicle's face, especially the grille treatment, can be seen clearly. Massive wheels and chunky side steps have also been fitted to the vehicle, and what's most interesting are the quad-exhaust tips, suggesting there could be a new performance-oriented option.

The current Yukon's most powerful engine is a 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic and spins either the rear wheels or all four. A similar setup is expected for the new Yukon's top-of-the-line variant. Below it should be a 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8 and we might even see the 277-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 diesel confirmed for the new Tahoe and Suburban.

Production of the new Yukon will take place at a plant in Arlington, Texas. The site is where GM builds all of its full-size SUVs.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.