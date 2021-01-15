Mercedes-Benz last summer introduced a redesigned GLA-Class, and soon the compact crossover SUV will spawn a battery-electric version to be called an EQA. The covers are due to come off January 20.

The EQA isn't confirmed for sale in the United States just yet and there's a chance we may not see it. The reason is that Mercedes is also planning an electric version of the slightly bigger GLB-Class to be called the EQB, which is a better bet for our market.

Prototypes for the EQA have already been spotted. They show the vehicle will closely resemble the regular GLA-Class but will sport some clear EV identifiers like a sealed-off grille for improved aero efficiency, and an absence of exhaust tips.

As for the powertrains, Mercedes has confirmed a base EQA250 with 188 horsepower will be offered at launch. A model with 268 hp will be offered shortly after launch, along with a model with all-wheel drive. Specific details on the available powertrains will be announced at a later date.

The EQA was originally going to be based on Mercedes' A-Class hatchback. Mercedes even previewed an electric hatch in 2017 with the Concept EQA. However, the shifting consumer trend toward crossovers persuaded Mercedes to use the GLA-Class as the basis for the EQA.