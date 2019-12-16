The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS that was unveiled Monday is the same song, second verse for the updated small performance crossover.

Like its predecessor from 2016, the Macan GTS rides lower and stiffer than the Macan S with more power—but not much more. The Audi-sourced 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 in the 2020 Macan GTS is tapped to 375 horsepower (up from 360 hp) and 383 pound-feet of torque (up from 369 lb-ft).

The GTS can ride 10 millimeters lower thanks to standard adaptive dampers, compared to the rest of the Macan lineup. It rides atop 20-inch wheels fitted with 14.2-inch cast iron rotors up front and 13-inch rotors in back. (Tungsten carbide stoppers can swap in for more money, if you wish.)

When equipped with Sport Chrono, the 2020 Macan GTS can spring to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds (4.7 seconds without) on the way to a 162 mph top speed.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS

Math majors may recognize that the Macan GTS' 375 hp is lower than the Macan Turbo's 434 hp—so's the price. The Macan GTS costs $72,650, including destination, which is about $12,000 less than the Macan Turbo. That's all fine, and the Macan Turbo is probably a wonderful thing for track-day enthusiasts that love to lap their Porsche crossovers—if there are any.

But like every other GTS made by Porsche, the value is in the performance goodies that Macan S buyers may be considering, all rolled into a package at a compelling price. The 2016 Macan GTS was an expertly tuned machine, with just enough power to feel satisfied without feeling overwhelmed. The new 2020 Macan GTS sounds like more of the same for the last lap for Porsche's small crossover, which is based on the MLB platform.

The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS will arrive in the U.S. next summer.