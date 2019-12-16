It's been rumored for years but Lexus has now finally confirmed it has a twin-turbocharged V-8 coming. The engine's first application is expected to be an LC F due on sale in 2020.

Back in 2017, a Ferrari 250 GTO traded hands for almost $50 million. Despite the sale agreement including the car's original gearbox, the buyer never received it and is now suing.

Aston Martin has confirmed it is in talks with potential investors. Among the new investors is thought to be the billionaire backer of the Racing Point Formula One team.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

