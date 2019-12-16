It was in 1994 that Audi’s first RS model hit the scene, the legendary RS 2 Avant. The car was a high-performance version of the 80 Avant wagon, the predecessor to the A4 Avant, and it would set the tone for a string of new RS models to be launched over the coming quarter century: combine high performance with everyday usability.

Audi is now celebrating the 25th anniversary of the RS 2 Avant with a special series of RS models finished in Nogaro Blue, a paint hue first used on the RS 2 to celebrate two victories achieved by Frank Biela on the Nogaro circuit (aka Circuit Paul Armagnac) in the French Touring Car Championship of 1993.

1994 Audi RS 2 Avant

Audi is offering the Nogaro Blue option on the TT RS, RS 4 Avant, RS 5, RS 5 Sportback, RS 6 Avant, and RS 7 Sportback.

Sadly, though, we won't see it in the United States, company spokesman Mark Dahncke told Motor Authority.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant in Nogaro Blue

The Nogaro Blue option is part of an “Anniversary package 25 years of RS” that also adds a combination of gloss black and matte aluminum accents around the exterior, two-tone wheels, 25th anniversary puddle lamps and cabin decorations, sports seats with perforated Valcona leather, and a 12 o’clock marking on the steering.

The original RS 2 Avant came powered by a 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-5 good for 311 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque. The engine was mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and all-wheel-drive system and in independent testing was shown to rocket the car from 0 to about 30 mph faster than most supercars of the time.