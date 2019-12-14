Chevrolet revealed a new generation of the Tahoe and Suburban. The big SUVs ride on a new platform that features independent rear suspension and an available diesel engine, and the design looks great inside and out. Buyers can also look forward to luxury-car levels of comfort.

2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD

One more addition was added to the 2020 Dodge Charger lineup this week. It's a new all-wheel-drive version of the Charger GT, meaning there's now two versions of the muscle sedan that you'll have no problem driving throughout the year.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S - Levi, Finland

We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Taycan 4S twice in two weeks, once on the dry, sunny streets outside of Los Angeles and once on the frozen, snowy roads in the Arctic. Both scenarios proved one thing: The Taycan 4S is just as surgical as the Taycan Turbo, but it's far less brutal during full acceleration. Speaking of the Turbo, the EPA published mileage estimates for the electric super sedan, and they're lower than what most had expected.

2020 Audi RS 5

Audi unveiled an updated version of the RS 5, which continues to offer coupe and Sportback hatch body styles. The car also continues to offer a 444-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-6 and the confidence to drive at triple-digit speeds.

2019 Ford Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport

Shelby American launched a two-door version of its F-150 Super Snake. The high-performance street truck can be ordered with up to 770 hp, or enough to see the full-size pickup deliver near supercar-like performance.

2019 Panoz Avezzano

Panoz returned with a new version of its Avezzano coupe. The largely hand-made car has been fitted with an LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 borrowed from the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Oh, and here the engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

McLaren 620R

McLaren's Sports Series range has a new flagship in the form of the 620R. The car is essentially a street-legal version of the 570S GT4 race car and can be yours for just under $300,000, assuming you can get your name earmarked for a build slot. Just 350 are being built for worldwide sale.

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020 testing - Best Car To Buy 2020

And finally, the Motor Authority team put together its list of the best cars available for 2020. We put each candidate through the wringer and will deliver a final winner in due course. Unfortunately, potential candidates like the Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 weren't included since the cars weren't available at the time of testing.