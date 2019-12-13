General Motors unveiled the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban; we slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S; and we announced the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020 nominees It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Bigger, bolder, and full of technology, the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban debuted this week. Set to ride on a new platform when they launch in the middle of next year, the big SUVs finally get independent rear suspension for a smoother ride and better handling. A turbodiesel engine option will boost fuel efficiency, these big SUVs are more luxurious than ever.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles design chief Ralph Gilles is selling his personal 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The car's VIN ends in 004, making it the fourth car off the line. With an asking price of $139,995, it's not cheap. However, it's also a rare car that has the potential to retain its value thanks in part its famous gearhead first owner.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Taycan 4S twice in two weeks, once on the dry, sunny streets outside of Los Angeles and once on the frozen, snowy roads in the Arctic. Both scenarios proved one thing: The Taycan 4S is just as surgical as the Taycan Turbo S, but it's far less brutal during full acceleration. Still, snowy conditions require careful and precise throttle modulation because the electric motors are so quick to react.

Audi's head of design, Marc Lichte, told Motor Authority that wheels larger than 23 inches "make no sense" as vehicle footprints won't get larger. With Audi's push toward electric cars, Lichte noted vehicle packaging will change, making future vehicles the same size or smaller than today's. The 2020 Audi RS Q8 revealed at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show will be available with 23-inch wheels, but that appears to be the largest we see from Audi.

We announced the nominees for Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020 this week. Six finalists remain after our editorial team whittled through this year's list of contenders. With prices ranging from about $30,000 to nearly $200,000, it's a varied pack this year and the spread is deep and wide. Turbo-4s, turbo-6s, and twin-turbo V-8s give us a breadth of engine options to consider. The Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020 winner will be announced at 8 am ET on Jan. 2.