There's one more addition to the 2020 Dodge Charger lineup. It's a new all-wheel-drive version of the Charger GT, meaning there's now two versions of the muscle sedan that you'll have no problem driving throughout the year.

Ferrari's CEO has revealed that the company is investigating the potential for an electric car. However, don't expect a zero-emission Prancing Horse before 2025. The reason? Lacking battery technology.

Cadillac has confirmed it plans to bring back real car names, instead of the alphanumeric names it currently uses. The brand will introduce the new naming strategy starting with an electric crossover SUV arriving in 2022.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW finally adds Android Auto

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020 nominee: Porsche 911

Germany on track to become biggest EV market in Europe

2021 Nissan Rogue spy shots

Fisker Ocean electric SUV to debut at 2020 CES, add 200 miles of range in 30 minutes

Car Prices: 2020 Toyota Highlander debuts at $35,720, tops out above $50,000

First drive review: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S drifts into a thrilling future

Cybertruck and F-150 electric-truck buyer priorities very different, survey suggests