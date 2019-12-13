Dodge on Thursday added one extra model to its 2020 Charger lineup: the Charger GT AWD.

All-wheel drive is only available on the base Charger SXT at present. For 2020, it's also available on the sporty Charger GT for a total price of ‭$36,490‬, including destination.

The Charger GT AWD is powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 good for 300 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic is the sole transmission, and the all-wheel-drive system features the familiar front-axle disconnect system to help save fuel by sending drive to the rear wheels only when grip levels are sufficient. This is all done automatically but the driver can activate a Sport mode that locks in the AWD.

While the GT doesn't boast any extra performance over the SXT, it does come with styling that more closely resembles the V-8 models. We're talking the performance hood, aggressive front and rear fascias, a small rear spoiler, and 19-inch aluminum wheels. The latter come wrapped in 235/55-size all-season tires.

A final feature worth mentioning is the Super Track Pak button which activates performance-oriented pages and launch control features embedded in the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Included here are visible performance information, such as reaction times, 0-60 times, a g-force indicator and lap times. The Charger GT AWD also features three-mode stability control with a Full-Off mode.

There are numerous additional changes for the 2020 Charger lineup. Key among these is the new wide-body option on the top-end models. In addition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been made standard, and the color palette expanded with three new options, bringing the total to 12.

Dealers will start accepting orders next month and the first examples will be delivered within the first quarter of 2020.