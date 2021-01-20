Mercedes-Benz's GLA-Class compact crossover SUV has spawned a battery-electric version in the form of the EQA. Just the one grade has been announced but more are planned, including one with over 268 horsepower.

Porsche has made it easier to hop behind the wheel of its Taycan battery-electric sedan. The automaker has unveiled a new base option with rear-wheel drive and a starting price of just over $80,000. That's about $20,000 lower than the previous point of entry.

Anyone with seven figures to drop on an electric vehicle will be glad to note that Rimac's C_Two battery-electric hypercar isn't sold out. Only 150 are destined to be built and the starting price is around $2 million.

