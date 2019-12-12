A new generation of the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban sail into showrooms next year but we've already been treated to a ride in the former. Let's just say that with features like air suspension, magnetic ride dampers, and an independent rear, future owners can look forward to luxury car levels of comfort.

The EPA has published mileage estimates for the Porsche Taycan Turbo, and they're lower than what most had expected, including Porsche. The car's mpge efficiency rating as measured by the EPA is also the lowest among EVs, though this isn't all that surprising given the performance on offer.

Mercedes-Benz's EQA has been spotted. But the vehicle isn't a hatch as originally envisaged. Instead, it's a compact crossover SUV based on the GLA platform.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First ride: The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is a smooth operator

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo rated at 201 miles of range by EPA

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA spy shots

2020 Toyota Tundra review

Morgan ditches steel platform for lighter aluminum design

Fastest charging for Porsche Taycan will be exclusive to CCS standard

Factory Five Racing reveals F9R supercar with monster 9.5-liter V-12

2020 Chevrolet Equinox review

Audi's future interiors will be all screens, no buttons, and use augmented reality

First drive review: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S range experiences, from California canyons to the Arctic