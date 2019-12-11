McLaren's Senna is already a pretty special car but the British firm is reportedly working on two new special editions, each based on the track-only Senna GTR.

CarBuzz on Tuesday reported that McLaren is working on road-going versions of the Senna GTR that will carry the company's famous LM and Can-Am designations.

Apparently McLaren had 23 unallocated build slots for the 75-car run of Senna GTRs so decided to use them for 20 examples of a new Senna LM and three examples of a new Senna Can-Am. Both are expected to feature McLaren's signature papaya orange as their hero colors.

The Senna LM is a spiritual successor to the legendary McLaren F1 LM which was a road-going version of the F1 GTR race car. The LM designation was a nod to the F1 GTR's overall win in the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, and McLaren also used the designation on the P1 LM launched in 2016.

2016 McLaren P1 LM prototype

The P1 LM was based on the track-only P1 GTR but was street-legal thanks to a road-car conversion developed by fellow British firm Lanzante. It's possible the same company is also handling road-car conversions for the Senna GTR.

As for the Senna Can-Am, it celebrates McLaren's success in Can-Am racing throughout the 1960s and '70s. McLaren claimed five back-to-back world championships between 1969 and 1974 and has previously celebrated this feat in 2013 with a 12C Can-Am.

The Senna GTR features the same 789-horsepower, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 as the regular Senna but is slightly lighter and also benefits from more extreme aerodynamics. Unlike the original F1 GTR, the Senna GTR isn't a homologated race car. It's a track special that well-heeled drivers can use to develop their skills behind the wheel.

According to CarBuzz, deliveries of the new Senna LM and Senna Can-Am are due to commence in December so a reveal should be coming up soon. Stay tuned.