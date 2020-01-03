Aston Martin is the latest automaker to lend its name to a vehicle designed for the sky.

The British firm on Friday revealed the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter at a ceremony in Courchevel in the French Alps.

The “ACH” in the name indicates that the helicopter comes from Airbus Corporate Helicopters; Aston Martin and Airbus formed a partnership in December that will see Aston Martin's designers help craft exterior and interior elements of Airbus' helicopters. The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is just the first fruit of the partnership.

There are four liveries for the helicopter, with the highlight being a combination of silver and British racing green. Each livery also has a complementary interior design. For example, the silver and green livery has a cabin lined in saddle brown leather.

2020 ACH130 Aston Martin Edition

A number of Aston Martin winged logos can be found throughout, including on a special plaque on the instrument panel. This panel also bares a unique serial number and, as an option, the owner’s name.

Aston Martin is no stranger to ultra-high luxury collaborations. In 2018, it launched a similar program with Triton Submarines to design Project Neptune, a submersible that could dive to more than 1,500 feet and travel underwater at a speed of 5 knots. The automaker also has a luxury high-rise tower in Miami and a motorcycle developed with Brough Superior.

“We have our own set of automotive design principles but in recent years we have been learning how to apply our principles to other areas of design, such as architecture, motorcycles and now helicopters,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's vice president and chief creative officer.

The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is available for order and will commence deliveries in the first quarter of 2020.