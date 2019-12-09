There's a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon listed for sale at Detroit dealership Platinum Motorcars, and it's the example bearing a VIN ending in 004.

However, that's not the only thing special about this particular Demon. This Demon, finished in Octane Red Pearlcoat, is the one delivered to Ralph Gilles, design chief of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The asking price is $139,995, which is about $10,000 to $15,000 more than what Demons with delivery miles have sold for at auctions. The original retail price for the car, limited to just 3,000 units in the United States and a further 300 in Canada, was $86,090.

Gilles took delivery of the car two years ago and has put just 1,032 miles on the clock since then, per the listing. However, in an Instagram post from Friday, Gilles said he put 1,200 miles on the clock. He also mentions that he never ran the car at a drag strip.

Interestingly, Gilles, who is a regular at track events, said in the same Instagram post that he decided to sell car to make room for “another equally devilish project.” We can only imagine what that might be.

The Demon is an absolutely wild machine. Under the hood you'll find a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 capable of producing 840 horsepower when sipping race fuel (808 hp on pump gas). That power puts the Demon higher on the horsepower list than many far more expensive vehicles. It's also faster to 60 mph from a standstill than almost every other production car out there too. Mash the throttle from a stop and you'll see the speedometer sweep past 60 in just 2.3 seconds in the right conditions.