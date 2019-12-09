Who you gonna call? That familiar question will be asked once again in the summer of 2020 when the next installment in the "Ghostbusters" movie series hits the big screen.

Sony Pictures released a trailer on Monday for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" staring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Fin Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon. For car guys, the real star is the 1959 Cadillac-based Ecto-1 ambulance.

Said to be the next chapter in the Ghostbusters universe, the plot is simple: A single, broke, down-on-her-luck mom and her two kids move to a spooky farmhouse she inherited from her late father. Seems her father might have been one of the original Ghostbusters from 1984. A secret lab with his old tools, uniforms, a ghost trap, and, of course, the Ecto-1, all sit waiting for the kids to discover.

The "Ghostbusters" franchise returned in 2016 with an all-female cast featuring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon. That movie was a modern take on the original, and a 1989 Cadillac Brougham hearse played the Ecto-1 role.

Ecto-1 returns in

This time around, the story plays off the original, only years later, and the Ecto-1 is once again a 1959 Cadillac hearse. It has all the equipment, including blue roof-mounted lights, roof-mounted sensors, ladder, pipes, and livery. It's also rusty because it's been sitting for decades.

The trailer has a dark, gritty feel, an the Ecto-1 now has a gunner seat, which is pretty awesome.

We question the NASCAR-like V-8 sounds the Ecto-1 makes flying across a grain field. Where did these kids learn to drive like that, and wouldn't those tires be dry rotted? Let's not get caught up in details.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" looks like a fun movie, and the Ecto-1 is back. Will Slimer make an appearance as well?