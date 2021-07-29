Who you gonna call? That familiar question will be asked once again in November when the next installment in the "Ghostbusters" movie series hits the big screen.

A second trailer for for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" was released on Tuesday to drum up some excitement for the movie after it was delayed from the initial Summer 2020 premier due to Covid-19.

Sony Pictures released the first trailer in December staring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Fin Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon. For car guys, the real star is the 1959 Cadillac-based Ecto-1 ambulance.

Said to be the next chapter in the Ghostbusters universe, the plot is simple: A single, broke, down-on-her-luck mom and her two kids move to a spooky farmhouse she inherited from her late father. Seems her father might have been one of the original Ghostbusters from 1984. A secret lab with his old tools, uniforms, a ghost trap, and, of course, the Ecto-1, all sit waiting for the kids to discover.

The "Ghostbusters" franchise returned in 2016 with an all-female cast featuring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon. That movie was a modern take on the original, and a 1989 Cadillac Brougham hearse played the Ecto-1 role.

Ecto-1 returns in

This time around, the story plays off the original, only years later, and the Ecto-1 is once again a 1959 Cadillac hearse. It has all the equipment, including blue roof-mounted lights, roof-mounted sensors, ladder, pipes, and livery. It's also rusty because it's been sitting for decades.

The trailer has a dark, gritty feel, an the Ecto-1 now has a gunner seat, which is pretty awesome.

We question the NASCAR-like V-8 sounds the Ecto-1 makes flying across a grain field. Where did these kids learn to drive like that, and wouldn't those tires be dry rotted? Let's not get caught up in details.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" looks like a fun movie, and the Ecto-1 is back. Will Slimer make an appearance as well?