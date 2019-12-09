The Motor Authority team has put together its list of the best cars available for 2020. We've put each candidate through the wringer and will deliver a final winner in due course. Unfortunately, potential candidates like the Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 weren't included since the cars weren't available at the time of testing.

McLaren's Sports Series range has a new flagship in the form of the 620R. The car is essentially a street-legal version of the 570S GT4 race car and can be yours for just under $300,000, assuming you can get your name earmarked for a build slot. Just 350 are being built for worldwide sale.

Shelby American has launched a two-door version of its F-150 Super Snake. The high-performance street truck can be ordered with up to 770 horsepower, or enough to see the full-size pickup deliver near supercar-like performance.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

One of these cars will be Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020

McLaren 620R revealed as race car for the road

With 770 hp and $93,385 price, the Ford Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport is all about big numbers

The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2020: The contenders

2020 Audi Q2 spy shots

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV: How project went from milquetoast to Mustang

Lewis Hamilton takes a look at Mercedes-AMG One hypercar development

Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners

Aston Martin's new plant comes online with start of DBX SUV production

Valvoline released a hybrid-specific motor oil: Do you need it?